USA TODAY's 21st annual Save Our Shows poll counts 30 network comedies and dramas "on the bubble" between renewal and cancellation. The unusually high number stems from late premieres and shifting metrics for determining their fates. Final decisions will come in mid-May, but you can vote to keep your favorites at sos.usatoday.com. Here's a status report on which shows are locks to return, fading into oblivion or truly uncertain. (A handful of very recent or soon-to-premiere series, including CBS drama Instinct and ABC's The Crossing, Alex, Inc. and Splitting Up Together are excluded.)

Jack Cutmore-Scott and Ilfenesh Hadera star in the first season of ABC's "Deception."

David Giesbrecht/ABC

ABC

Renewed: American Housewife, Black-ish, The Goldbergs, The Good Doctor, Grey’s Anatomy, How to Get Away With Murder, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, Modern Family, Roseanne, For the People, Fresh Off the Boat, Station 19, Speechless

Canceled, or nearly dead: Kevin (Probably) Saves the World, Marvel's Inhumans, The Mayor, The Middle, Once Upon a Time, Scandal, Ten Days in the Valley, Quantico, Designated Survivor, Deception,

Jadyn Wong, Katharine McPhee, Elyes Gabel, Robert Patrick are a high-tech defense group on CBS' "Scorpions."

Monty Brinton/CBS

CBS

Renewed: The Big Bang Theory, Blue Bloods, Bull, Criminal Minds, Hawaii Five-0, Instinct, Life in Pieces, MacGyver, Madam Secretary, Man with a Plan, Mom, NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, SEAL Team, SWAT, Young Sheldon, Elementary,

On the bubble: Code Black

Canceled: Me, Myself & I ,9JKL, Wisdom of the Crowd, Living Biblically, Kevin Can Wait, Scorpion, Superior Donuts

iZombie (CW, 4 seasons): Rose McIver solves crimes by eating the brains of murdered victims.

Bettina Strauss, The CW

CW

Renewed: Arrow, Black Lightning, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Dynasty, The Flash, Jane the Virgin, Riverdale, Supergirl, Supernatural, The 100, iZombie

Canceled: Life Sentence, The Originals, Valor

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Fox, 5 seasons): The comedy, which includes Andy Samberg and Melissa Fumero, follows cops in a Brooklyn precinct.

Fox

Fox

Renewed: Bob’s Burgers, Empire, Family Guy, The Gifted, 9-1-1, The Orville, The Resident, The Simpsons, Star, Lethal Weapon, Gotham

Canceled: The Exorcist, Ghosted, New Girl, The X-Files, Brooklyn Nine-Nine (but moving to NBC), Last Man on Earth, The Mick, Lucifer (but moving to Netflix), L.A. to Vegas

James Spader as Raymond "Red" Reddington on 'The Blacklist.'

Will Hart, NBC

NBC

Renewed: The Blacklist, Blindspot, Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago PD, The Good Place, Good Girls, Law & Order: SVU, Superstore, This Is Us, Will & Grace, AP Bio

On the bubble: Champions

Canceled: Law & Order: True Crime, Taken, The Brave, Great News, Rise, Timeless

Save Our Shows 2018: Which network series are 'on the bubble'? Last year, fans banded together and voted to try and save NBC's Timeless. The result? A Save Our Shows win helped secure a renewal for the show. So which series could get a reprieve this season? Here's are our nominees for this year. 01 / 31 Last year, fans banded together and voted to try and save NBC's Timeless. The result? A Save Our Shows win helped secure a renewal for the show. So which series could get a reprieve this season? Here's are our nominees for this year. 01 / 31

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com