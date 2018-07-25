The winning Mega Millions ticket, worth $522 million, was sold in California, the lottery tweeted Tuesday night.

Only one ticket, sold in in San Jose, matched all six numbers. The ticket was purchased at Ernie's Liquors on South White Road, lottery officials reported.

This is the fifth-largest jackpot in the game's history, just behind the March 30 jackpot of $533 million won with a ticket sold at a New Jersey gas station.

The winning numbers drawn Tuesday night are: 1-2-4-19-29 with a Mega ball of 20.

Eight other tickets also matched all five white balls. Six are worth $1 million each, sold in Arizona, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota and two in New Jersey, lottery officials report. Two tickets, sold in Massachusetts and Texas, are worth $3 million each because of the optional Megaplier.

The jackpot will reset to $40 million for the next drawing on July 27.

