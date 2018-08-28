A North Carolina woman was found guilty of tampering with evidence for trying to use acid and alligators in 2011 to dispose of a murder victim's body, according to a Tuesday release from the district attorney's office in Fort Bend County, Texas.

Gator Acid
Amanda Perry Hayes was found guilty of tampering with evidence on August 21, 2018 in Fort Bend County, Texas. Hayes attempted to disposed of a murder victim's body using acid and alligators, according to a release from published by the Fort Bend County District Attorney's office.
Mugshot via fortbendcountytx.gov

Amanda Hayes and her husband Grant Hayes killed his ex-girlfriend — Laura Ackerson — in North Carolina, cut up the body and transported it to a family member's home in Richmond Texas, the release says.

There they attempted to use acid to dissolve the body. When that attempt failed, they dumped the body parts in an alligator-infested creek, hoping "alligators would eat her remains," the release says.

The couple was previously convicted of Ackerson's murder according to the release. Hayes' latest conviction adds an addition 20 years of prison time to the 13-16 year sentence she received for second degree murder.

The couple was involved in a custody dispute with Ackerson around the time of the murder, Raleigh NBC affiliate WRAL reported in 2011, citing family members. 

In separate trials, the couple blamed each other for the murder, the station reports

Hayes testified that she did not kill Ackerson and that she only helped dispose of the body because her husband threatened her, a release says. The jury disagreed and Hayes was given the maximum sentence for tampering with evidence by District Court Judge Maggie Jaramillo.

Parts of Ackerson's body were found in Oyster Creek, located in Richmond, Texas, over the course of several weeks in 2011.

Grant Hayes was given a life sentence for his involvement in Ackerson's murder, the Fort Bend County District Attorney's office says.

Contributing: Emily Reaux, KHOU-TV, Houston.

The day in pictures
01 / 09
Iranian victims of the earthquake mourn and try to get closer to the body of a relative around the wreckage of their home in Pole-Zahab, Iran on Nov. 13, 2017. A 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck Iran's Kermanshah province bordering Iraq has killed over 328 inhabitants and left at least another 3,950 injured, Iranian authorities said.
02 / 09
President Trump, center, reacts as he does the "ASEAN-way handshake" with Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang, left, and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on stage during the opening ceremony at the ASEAN Summit at the Cultural Center of the Philippines, Nov. 13, 2017, in Manila, Philippines. Trump initially did the handshake incorrectly. Trump is on a five-country trip through Asia traveling to Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines.
03 / 09
Police hose down protesters as they try to march to the venue of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Manila on Nov 13, 2017, where President Trump is attending. World leaders are in the Philippines' capital for two days of summits.
04 / 09
(From L) Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo, French President Emmanuel Macron, his wife Brigitte Macron, former French President Francois Hollande and former Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve release balloons at Paris 11th district town hall on Nov. 13, 2017, during a ceremony marking the second anniversary of the Paris attacks of November 2015 in which 130 people were killed. France on Nov. 13, 2017 marks two years since its worst ever terror attacks, when jihadists killed 130 people in Paris and injured hundreds of others.
05 / 09
Indian schoolgirls are covered in a sheet in an effort to protect themselves from heavy smog as they are driven to school on a scooter after three days off due to the air pollution in Amritsar on Nov. 13, 2017. Large swathes of north India and Pakistan see a spike in pollution at the onset of winter due to crop burning and the fact that cooler air traps particulates close to the ground, preventing them from dispersing -- a phenomenon known as inversion.
06 / 09
This general picture taken by a drone camera shows Indonesian officers from Nature Conservation Agency (BKSDA) and environmental activists trying to refloat nine stranded sperm whales in Banda Aceh on Nov. 13, 2017.
07 / 09
Pakistan Coast Guards officials throw bottles of liquor before crushing them on the outskirts of Karachi on Nov. 13, 2017. The Pakistan Coast Guards, one of the drug control agency, destroyed hundreds of illicit liquor bottles and drugs smuggled into the country.
08 / 09
An Afghan laborer unloads a sack of coal from a truck at a coal yard in Kabul on Nov. 13, 2017.
09 / 09
A nordic walker passes an alley of trees near the village of Marktoberdorf, Germany, after a first onset of winter in Bavaria with temperatures near the freezing point on Nov. 13, 2017.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com