A woman sprayed gasoline on herself in a suspected self-immolation attempt outside the U.S. Embassy in Beijing on Thursday, Chinese state media reported.

Photos posted on Twitter showed a large amount of smoke and what appeared to be police vehicles surrounding the embassy in the northeast of the Chinese capital.

Global Times, the ruling Communist Party’s newspaper, said police detained the woman and took her away at around 11 a.m. local time.

China and the U.S. are in the middle of a trade dispute, but America remains a hugely popular destination for travel, education and immigration for Chinese citizens.

