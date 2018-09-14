Thursday morning President Trump ignited a firestorm of criticism for a tweet about Hurricane Maria and its impact on Puerto Rico. The president made the unsubstantiated claim that 3,000 people did not die in the hurricane that hit Puerto Rico, essentially trying to say the large numbers came from the Democrats trying to make him look bad. Louisiana residents with family in Puerto Rico say President Trump's dismissal of their experience is heartbreaking.

Mayrim Fraticelli lives between the two worlds. She's in Slidell but her whole family is in Puerto Rico. She says no one on the island would consider the response to Hurricane Maria successful.

"We are Americans. We are born American citizens, but when a situation happens you feel treated like a second class citizen, it's just devastating," Fraticelli said.

Fraticelli says there were severe mismanagement problems coming from both the federal government and the local Puerto Rican government. The end result was aid failed to get to the people who needed it the most and as time went on, the death toll continued to rise. She says many of the missing were never recovered.

"I know a good friend of mine, like a sister to me, Jessica, lost her auntie, never found her body, the waters just took her," Fraticelli said.

Thursday Trump tweeted the unsupported claim that 3,000 people did not die. When asked about the President's tweet, Louisiana senator John Kennedy said "I don't know you'll have to ask the President. I have not spoken to him about it, I can't read his mind."

As for Fraticelli she said "it was disrespectful to me, definitely."

She hopes the island she loves will rebuild, but she doesn't believe Puerto Rico will be able to withstand another blow.

"I don't think we'll be able to, the island itself won't be able to handle a natural disaster again."

The study conducted by researchers at George Washington University found the initial death toll was calculated incorrectly and failed to take into account deaths from causes related to the storm and conditions in its aftermath.

