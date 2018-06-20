The Enquirer team sent photographer Liz Dufour and senior business reporter Alex Coolidge on WOW Air's first jet serving CVG Airport, The flight touched down in Reykjavik, Iceland on Wednesday, May 9, 2018. Dufour and Coolidge will spend a total of 82 hours in the Nordic island country.

CINCINNATI -- Passengers are fuming and WOW air is apologizing after a flight from Cincinnati to Iceland was delayed more than 14 hours.

Flight WW144 was scheduled to leave Cincinnati at 12:50 a.m. local time. Tuesday. The flight was delayed after “unforeseen issues” related to U.S. Customs and Border Protection paperwork, according to a statement from the airline.

Then, after passengers spent hours at the airport, the flight was ultimately canceled and rescheduled for 3:45 p.m. ET – 14 hours and 55 minutes later than the original departure time.

“WOW air would like to express its most sincere apologies for the disruption,” the airline wrote in a prepared statement. “The delay was caused by unforeseen issues regarding delivering all relevant papers to US Customs and Border Protection. Despite best endeavors to solve the problem, WOW air was unable to resubmit the necessary papers before the operating crew’s legal operating hours had elapsed.”

Passengers complained of being stranded in the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport for hours, according to WXIX-TV of Cincinnati. Some said they were not allowed to leave the bridge area between the plane and the terminal and were only permitted to use the restroom facilities on the plane.

The WOW statement says passengers were given meal vouchers at the airport and offered hotel accommodations. They were allowed to cancel their flights for a full refund or to reschedule for another date or destination.

“WOW air apologizes for the inconvenience this caused and is now working hard to accommodate all affected passengers,” the statement says.

WOW air launched with a flourish in Cincinnati in May, offering one-way trips to Iceland for $99.

But the airline has since struggled. Earlier this month, one group named WOW the worst airline in the world, dead last out of 72, based on on-time performance, service quality and claim processing.

Others have warned that the $99 flight is perhaps not as good as it sounds. Such flights are few and typically not on the most desirable flying days. The return flight is often much more expensive. And – once extras such as carry-on bags or food are accounted for – the savings start to slip away, critics contend.

Cincinnati has a $99 flight to Reykjavik on Thursday, July 12, for example, but the cheapest return-flight option within a week is $179.99.

For Flight No. 144, the last of the 191 passengers boarded the plane at 1:12 a.m., about 20 minutes after the initially scheduled departure, according to CVG spokeswoman Mindy Kershner. At that point, WOW air was still trying to submit its customs paperwork, Kershner said, so passengers were told to stay on the plane as they would take off once cleared.

Then, passengers were told they could get off the plane if they wanted, but to stay close to the jet bridge so they could immediately board once customs clearance came through.

The first passengers got off the plane and went to the terminal at 3:03 a.m., Kershner said.

More deplaned about an hour later, and at 5:12 a.m., the flight was canceled and rescheduled for that afternoon.

CVG staff set up a hospitality area with food and drinks, Kershner said, along with cots for passengers to sleep.

Michelle Morris of Walton, Kentucky, groaned when she started seeing news reports of WOW’s stranded passengers. Her family is going to England in September, and they booked their flights together through WOW.

“We got a little nervous after we booked it,” Morris said. “We thought about canceling after we read the reviews.”

Morris' family has had trouble nailing down what is and isn’t true about WOW flights. They can’t seem to get straight answers on how many bags they can bring and whether they’ll be allowed to sit together – a big concern for those with young children.

But the cancellation fee would have been too much, Morris said, so they’re hoping for the best and looking forward to their trip.

“If we would have known that this was going to be an issue, we probably would have chosen something different,” she said. “But, they apologized (after the Cincinnati flight), so hopefully, they’ll work on it.”

