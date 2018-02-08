Wright-Patterson Air Force Base issued an all-clear Thursday afternoon less than 3 hours after personnel security forces and firefighters responded to a "reported Active Shooter incident" at the base hospital near Dayton, Ohio, the Dayton Daily News reports.

Wright-Patterson AFB initially said on Twitter that the emergency responders were sent to building 830 at the hospital. The statement did not elaborate on the nature of the emergency, except to say that they were responding to a "reported Active Shooter incident."

As the all-clear was announced, WHIO reports that the incident that triggered the emergency response involved the possible accidental discharge of a weapon during a training exercise.

The base was scheduled to hold quarterly training exercises from July 30 to Aug. 3.

At approximately 12:40 p.m. today, base emergency responders, including security forces and fire department, responded to a reported incident in building 830, the Wright-Patt Hospital. There are no additional details at this time. Information will be released as it is available — Wright-Patterson AFB (@WrightPattAFB) August 2, 2018

The base's original alert said all gates were closed.

"All personnel take cover," the alert said. "Limit all communication to emergency use only."

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in southwest Ohio, has 27,000 military, civilian and contractor employees, according to the base's U.S. Air Force website.

The base is headquarters for the Air Force's worldwide logistics system. The base performs a "world-class laboratory research function," according to the website.

The base is the size of a medium-sized city. There are shopping centers, child care centers and housing and the "large medical center" on base, according to the website.

