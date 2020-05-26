2 bodies wash ashore on Alabama coast after Louisiana men reported missing

WALA-TV reports that authorities in Orange Beach say the bodies were located Tuesday morning.

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. — Searchers have found two bodies on the Alabama coast near where crews have been searching for two Louisiana men who went missing in the surf.

WALA-TV reports that authorities in Orange Beach say the bodies were located Tuesday morning.

The remains were found after two men from Louisiana were last seen near Perdido Pass on Sunday night.

They were with a woman who was found floating in the water and remains hospitalized.

According to the report by WKRG, 28-year-old Jasmine Brundy of Chalmette, LA was pulled from the water near Orange Beach Sunday night.

Monday morning, a search began for the two missing swimmers, identified as Ryan Guy and Darius Robinson. Both are 28 and from New Orleans.

Witnesses reportedly told authorities that the woman, who was found face down in the water near Perdido Pass, was seen earlier in the day clinging to a flotation device with the two others, waving for help.

The search was called off Sunday when night fell and resumed in the morning.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

‎New Orleans News from WWL ‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...