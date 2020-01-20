Police in Kansas City, Missouri, say at least two people are dead and more than a dozen people may have been injured in a shooting outside a nightclub.

Police say the shooting took place just before midnight, when someone opened fire on a line of people waiting outside.

A man and a woman were found dead at the scene. Police believe the man was the shooter, who was shot by an armed security guard.

Local media identified the nightclub as the 9ine Ultra Lounge. The nightclub is located just four miles from Arrowhead Stadium, where the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC Championship earlier in the day.

At least 15 people arrived at local hospitals with injuries and three are in critical condition.

The nightclub appeared to be celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs' advancement to the Super Bowl, according to a post on the club's Facebook page.

Mayor Quinton Lucas released a statement saying "our greatest challenges remain even this morning in our community."