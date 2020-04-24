WASHINGTON — The 2020 NFL draft kicks off Thursday night, with the first round starting at 8 p.m. Eastern. And no surprise, as the Cincinnati Bengals have selected Joe Burrow with the first pick, quarterback of national champion LSU, as the centerpiece of yet another rebuilding job.

Burrow, the third straight Heisman Trophy winner taken with the first overall selection, joins a team that went 2-14 in 2019 under first-year head coach Zac Taylor. The Bengals scored 279 points last season, third worst in the league, and also ranked 30th in total offense.

The previous time Cincinnati grabbed a Heisman quarterback to open the draft, it was Southern California’s Carson Palmer in 2003. Palmer led the Bengals to the playoffs twice. In his spectacular season, Burrow threw for 60 — yes, 60 — touchdowns with only six interceptions. The Tigers beat six top 10 teams on their way to the national title.

The second and third rounds of the draft will be Friday night, and the last four rounds on Saturday. It promises to be one unlike any other amid the coronavirus pandemic. This year's draft is being held virtually, with teams making selections from the confines of their own homes because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

League Commissioner Roger Goodell is announcing the first-round picks from the basement of his home in New York. And cameras were sent to 58 of the top prospects to get their reactions.

Ohio State edge rusher Chase Young is headed to the Washington Redskins, going second overall behind Burrow. Many scouts and NFL personnel people believed Young was the best overall talent in this draft. With the heavy focus on (obsession with?) finding quarterbacks.

At 6-foot-5, 264 pounds, Young led the nation in sacks with 16 1-2 and forced fumbles with six last season. The All-American won the prestigious Bednarik and Nagurski awards in 2019, leading the Buckeyes to the Big Ten title. He joins a team that went 3-13 and allowed 435 points.

ESPN analyst Todd McShay said he won’t be part of the network’s broadcast of the draft because he’s recovering from the coronavirus. He said in a statement that he’d be back and thanked the tireless work of health care workers and first-responders, calling them “truly our nation’s heroes.”

FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2020, file photo, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow throws a pass against Clemson during the second half of the NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game in New Orleans. The last time the Cincinnati Bengals had the top pick in the draft was 2003 when they took quarterback Carson Palmer, the Heisman Trophy winner from USC. They get to choose first again next week and are expected to take Heisman Trophy winner Burrow.

McShay, who has been at ESPN since 2006, was slated to be part of ABC’s prime-time network coverage.

Six teams are scheduled to sit out the first round of the NFL draft, though that could be a mirage. The Colts, Rams, Texans, Bills, Bears and Steelers don't own opening-round picks after previous trades. They certainly could trade back into the round, which could, of course, cost them next year's top selection.

Indianapolis gave up the highest spot when it traded for the 13th pick to San Francisco for defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, who then signed a new contract worth about $21 million per year.

The Dolphins, who have three first-round selections, got No. 18 overall from Pittsburgh for defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick, who was a star for the Steelers in 2019.

The 19th spot belongs to Las Vegas — that's the Raiders, folks — as part of the 2018 deal that sent Khalil Mack to Chicago. No. 20 belongs to Jacksonville in exchange for cornerback Jalen Ramsey, a deal made during last season with the Rams.

Buffalo acquired wide receiver Stefon Diggs from Minnesota for the 22nd spot, and Miami has Houston's slot, No. 26, from last year's deal for tackle Laremy Tunsil.

In this still image from video provided by the NFL, Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks just before the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 23, 2020.

