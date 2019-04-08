EL PASO, Texas — Twenty-two people were killed and dozens injured in a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday.

The city sits on the far west corner of Texas on the border with Mexico. Mexicans regularly cross the border to work and shop in El Paso. As many as 3,000 people were inside the store during the busy back-to-school season.

Of the 22 dead, one is German, 13 are American, seven are Mexican and one is undetermined at this time.

Deceased

Andre Pablo Anchondo, 23 of El Paso

Jordan Anchondo's husband, Andre Anchondo, was also killed in the shooting. Her grandfather, John Jamrowski, said in a text message Sunday night that his family was notified of Andre Anchondo's death after they had agonized for hours as investigators waited to confirm more than a dozen other deaths.

Andre's friend, Koteiba "Koti" Azzam, said he had recently turned his life around after struggles with drug dependence and run-ins with the law.

"I love the guy," Azzam said in a phone interview with AP from San Marcos, Texas, where he attends Texas State University. "He had the character and the charisma."

He said that Andre Anchondo had started a business in El Paso, building things from granite and stone, and made it successful through hard work. He also was on the verge of completing a home for his family.

Jordan Anchondo, 24 of El Paso

Anchondo's sister, Leta Jamrowski, told The Associated Press that Anchondo was at the Walmart while shopping for back-to-school supplies. She likely was trying to shield her 2-month-old son and fell on him as she was shot, Jamrowski said.

"From the baby's injuries, they said that more than likely my sister was trying to shield him," she said. "So when she got shot she was holding him and she fell on him, so that's why he broke some of his bones. So he pretty much lived because she gave her life."

Jordan, a mother of three, and Andre Anchondo had dropped off their 5-year-old daughter at cheerleading practice before going to shop for school supplies at the Walmart. They never returned.

Arturo Benavidez, 60

Leonard Cipeda Campos, 41

Maria Flores, 77

Raul Flores, 77

Jorge Calvillo Garcia, 61 of Torreón

Adolfo Cerros Hernandez, 68 of Aguascalientes

Alexander Gerhard Hoffman, 66

David Alvah Johnson, 63

Luis Alfonzo Juarez, 90

Maria Eugenia Legarrega Rothe, 58 of Chihuahua

Elsa Libera Marquez, 57 of Yepomera

Maribel Loya, 56

Ivan Hilierto Manzano, 46 of Juárez

Gloria Irma Marquez, 61 of Juárez

Margie Reckard, 63

Sarah Esther Regaldo Moriel, 66 of Ciudad Juárez

Javier Rodriguez, 15

Teresa Sanchez, 82

Angelina Silva-Elisbee, 86

Silva-Elisbee's daughter, Edie, told WFAA's Alex Rozier that the family learned Monday that her mother is among the victims of the El Paso Walmart shooting.

The 86-year-old had seven children and more than 20 grandchildren. The New York Times reported she was in the check-out line at the time of the shooting and had just hung up a phone call with her son.

Her daughter, Edie, wanted everyone to know about the love in the El Paso and how there have been donations to fully pay for her mom's funeral.

Juan Velazquez, 77

Injured

Jessica Coca Garcia and Memo Garcia

Jessica Coca Garcia and Memo Garcia were at the Walmart in El Paso to raise money for their 5-year-old son's baseball team when a gunman opened fire, wounding them, a relative says.

Norma Coca told Wichita, Kansas-television station KWCH that her daughter and son-in-law were near the front doors of the Walmart when they were shot.

Coca, who lives in Salina, Kansas, said her daughter, Jessica Coca Garcia, was shot three times in the leg. She says her son-in-law, Memo Garcia, was shot twice in the leg and once in the back. She said her daughter was in stable condition and her son-in-law was in critical condition.

Jessica Coca Garcia's father, Don Coca, said they have family in the El Paso area who were able to be with the couple. Don Cocoa said, "She was just crying ... I told her that our prayers are there and we're on our way."

The couple's son and 11-year-old daughter were also at the Walmart and were not shot.

Mario de Alba, 45, of Chihuahua, Mexico; his wife, Olivia Mariscal, and 10-year-old daughter Erika

Mario de Alba, 45, had come to El Paso with his family from Mexico to go shopping.

Described by his sister Cristina de Alba as an "excellent father" and as a "decent, hardworking person," he was in serious condition Sunday after being shot in the back, the bullet exiting via his diaphragm.

His wife, Olivia Mariscal, and 10-year-old daughter Erika both appear to be recovering after also being wounded, de Alba said from the El Paso hospital where her brother is being treated.

The family lives in Chihuahua, Mexico, a four-hour drive south of El Paso, and was buying school supplies in the Texas city.

Mario de Alba's Facebook page shows him as a devoted father to Erika.

In one picture, taken in a living room, Erika cups her hand in the shape of a heart in front of an entertainment center. On the shelves behind her are the words FAMILY and PEACE in bold letters.