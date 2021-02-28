x
2nd former aide accuses Cuomo of sexual harassment

Charlotte Bennett was a health policy adviser in the Democratic governor’s administration until November.
FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a press conference before the opening of a mass COVID-19 vaccination site in the Queens borough of New York. A former aide’s allegations that Gov. Cuomo subjected her to an unwanted kiss during years of sexual harassment have spurred calls for an investigation — and questions about who might meaningfully conduct one. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool, File)

NEW YORK — NEW YORK (AP) — A second former aide has come forward with sexual harassment allegations against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. 

The Democratic governor responded Saturday with a statement saying he never made advances toward her and never intended to be inappropriate. 

Charlotte Bennett was a health policy adviser in the Democratic governor’s administration until November.

She told The New York Times that Cuomo asked her inappropriate questions about her sex life, including whether she had ever had sex with older men. 

Another former aide, Lindsey Boylan, recently accused Cuomo of subjecting her to unwanted kissing and inappropriate comments.

Cuomo denied the allegations.

