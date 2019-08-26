NEW ORLEANS — More than 3,500 AT&T employees in Louisiana went on strike at midnight Saturday, joining about 20,000 other unionized workers nationwide striking after contract negotiations broke down.

The Communications Workers of America said it has filed an unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board against AT&T. The union is accusing the telecommunications giant of not bargaining in good faith and not sending representatives to the bargaining table with the authority to make decisions.

About 300 workers each in New Orleans and Baton Rouge, 200 in Lafayette and 150 in Hammond and Northshore areas are joining the strike.

The newspaper reports that AT&T Southeast had been negotiating with the union since June on a contract that expired earlier this month. Members voted to strike if an agreement had not been reached by a deadline that had been extended since Aug. 3.

“Our talks have stalled because it has become clear that AT&T has not sent negotiators who have the power to make decisions so we can move forward toward a new contract,” CWA District 3 Vice President Richard Honeycutt said.

The union says the strike will involve 20,000 technicians, customer service representatives and other staff who install, maintain and support AT&T's residential and business networks in several states. Those states include Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

AT&T spokesperson Jim Kimberly tells WWL-TV that the company was disappointed about the strike but prepared for it.

"A strike is in no one’s best interest. We remain ready to sit down with union leaders to negotiate a new, improved contract for our employees," Kimberly said in a statement.

Kimberly said AT&T was offering terms that would help employees be better off, but he did not specify what those terms may be.

It is unclear what effect the strike will have on the company, but Kimberly said a contingency workforce and vendors are in place.

