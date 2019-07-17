A Utah family is mourning the death of their six-year-old, who died after she was accidentally struck in the head by a golf ball hit by her father.

Police told local media that Aria Hill was sitting in a golf cart about 20 yards away from where her father was teeing off on Monday morning at Sleepy Ridge Golf Course in Orem, Utah.

Orem Police Lt. Trent Colledge told KUTV that when the girl's father "teed off he must have 'miss' hit the ball and the ball struck her in the head at the base of the skull."

Paramedics rushed her to the hospital, where she later died.

The girl's uncle told KUTV that Hill was "such a happy kid" and would say hi to everyone she met.

“A complete, fluke accident - you couldn’t repeat it if you tried,” Hill's uncle, David Smith said to KUTV. “She just happened to be in the exact wrong place, just directly across from him, when it happened.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, more than $20,000 had been donated for the family through a GoFundMe campaign. A statement from her mother said they've truly felt comforted by all the outpouring of support.

"Aria was the sassiest girl in the world. She was silly, spunky, creative, unique, and so so full of love for everyone she came in contact with. There is a huge hole in our hearts that she has taken with her back to Heaven...Fly high my little angel"

Lt. Colledge said police are investigating but are not planning to pursue charges because it appears to have been a tragic accident.