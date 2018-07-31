MEXICO CITY — Mexican authorities said an Aeromexico airliner suffered an "accident" in the northern state of Durango on Tuesday.

The airline said on its Twitter account that it is "trying to verify the information and obtain details." Aeromexico said it involved an Embraer 190 plane with capacity of 100 passengers.

Four crew members and 97 passengers were onboard, according to a tweet by Mexico's Secretary of Communications and Transportation Gerardo Ruiz Esparza.

The civil defense office of Durango state said the accident occurred in a field near the airport for the state capital, which is also named Durango.

There was no immediate information on whether there were any injuries or deaths.

President Enrique Peña Nieto tweeted that he was monitoring the accident and sent his support for the passengers and crew.

This story is developing.

