Attention parents, grandparents and caregivers: Build-A-Bear is about to get a lot less expensive, but only for one day.

The DIY toy store announced in a press release Monday that it would be holding its first ever "Pay Your Age Day" on Thursday, July 12. Customers in-store will pay the dollar amount of their age to stuff their own plush toy.

The entire store's collection of toys, including popular licensed characters, will be made available at the event. Outfits and accessories are not included in the deal.

The offer is only valid for Build-A-Bear's Bonus Club members. Customers can sign up online ahead of time or in-store at the time of purchase.

Older folks can also take advantage of this deal. Customers can pay the dollar price of their child's age for a plush as well. The offer is valid for one toy per customer present in store.

Even customers without children are welcome to participate in the event. Prices for their toys will be capped at $29 for the day. "On July 12 only, none of our U.S./Canada in-store guests will be a day over 20 years old," Build-A-Bear said in a press release.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA