As Hurricane Michael moves closer to the Florida Panhandle, Airbnb has activated its "Open Homes" program so that evacuees and emergency relief workers looking for dry, safe places to rest can stay in Airbnb homes free of charge.

The home-sharing company Airbnb said its hosts will offer free lodging for those impacted by the storm from October 8 to October 29.

More than 100 hosts have already signed up as of Tuesday, in Florida, Georgia and Alabama.

Hosts interested in opening their homes for evacuees and rescue works can create an account with Airbnb and sign their home up at http://airbnb.com/hurricanemichael. Evacuees can also use the same link and use the "Find Shelter" button to look at homes that are eligible. All the homes listed can bee booked free of charge.

Airbnb has used this program to provide free housing before, starting with Hurricane Sandy in 2012. The program has helped more than 11,000 people since it began. Aside from disaster relief, the program also provides free housing for guests who need a place to stay while they are receiving medical treatment and refugee housing.

