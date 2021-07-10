Olympian Aly Raisman gets her dog back after nearly a week

Mylo ran off after hearing fireworks on July 4.

BOSTON — Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman was reunited with her beloved dog Mylo, a week after he ran off after being spooked by July 4 fireworks in Boston.

Raisman had been posting on social media daily, asking for any tips toward Mylo's whereabouts. Then on Friday night, Raisman announced Mylo’s return in a tweet, six days after she reported the 35-pound brown dog was missing.

“HEROES!!!! MYLO IS SAFE. I HAVE HIM,” Raisman wrote on Twitter and Instagram, adding a photo showing Raisman and Mylo flanked by his rescuers: two people Raisman named as Carla and Gayle, along with their dog.

Raisman said she would share more details of Mylo's misadventures later after spending some quality time with her canine companion.