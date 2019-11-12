Businessman Andrew Yang has qualified to participate in next week's Democratic presidential debate.

The 44-year-old entrepreneur received 4% in a national poll released Tuesday by Quinnipiac University.

The DNC won't officially say which candidates have qualified for the Dec. 19 debate in Los Angeles until after a Thursday night deadline. But Yang is the seventh person -- and first non-white candidate -- to meet the requirements so far.

Yang celebrated on Twitter by telling his supporters, known as the Yang Gang, to "settle in because we are going to be here a while."

The others who have qualified, according to Politico, are former Vice President Joe Biden, Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Amy Klobuchar, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg and businessman Tom Steyer.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, announced Monday she will not take part in next week's debate even if she qualifies. She said on Twitter she would spend that time meeting with voters in New Hampshire and South Carolina, two of the early voting states. Gabbard needs 4% in one more national poll or 6% in an early state poll to qualify for the debate.

The deadline to qualify is Thursday and, based on polling, it's unlikely any of the other Democrats in the field will make it. Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg essentially disqualified himself from the December debate because he is not accepting any donations. A minimum donation threshold is one of the qualifying requirements.

The debate is being hosted by PBS and Politico. It will air on PBS and be simulcast on CNN. Moderators will include PBS NewsHour anchor Judy Woodruff, Politico political correspondent Tim Alberta, PBS NewsHour national correspondent Amna Nawaz and PBS NewsHour White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor.