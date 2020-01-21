CHANDLER, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video aired in June 2019, after investigators ruled there was no foul play in a Valley teen's suicide.

After a Chandler teen took his own life, state lawmakers are considering a change to the law.

Adrio Romine killed himself while visiting family in Oregon last year. His mother found disturbing messages on his phone after his death.

Screenshots show Adrio was talking with a person on Reddit about his suicidal thoughts. At times, the other user would give Adrio specific advice on how to take his own life.

Adrio's mother sent the screenshots to police, but investigators ultimately declined to read them because there was "no evidence of bullying or badgering," according to a police report.

But legislation introduced in the State House of Representatives this session would make the person giving instructions on suicide guilty of a class 2 felony in Arizona.

After Adrio's death, State Rep. Jeff Weninger, R-Chandler; Rep. John Allen, R-Scottsdale; and Sen. J.D. Mesnard, R-Chandler, introduced HB 2646.

The bill would change the definition of manslaughter in Arizona to include: "Intentionally advising or encouraging a minor to commit suicide with the knowledge that the minor intends to use the provided advice or encouragement to commit suicide."

