At least 1 dead, 10 missing in landslide near Mexico City

TLALNEPANTLA, State of Mexico — TLALNEPANTLA, Mexico (AP) — A section of a mountain on the outskirts of Mexico City has given way, plunging rocks the size of small homes onto a densely populated neighborhood and leaving at least one person dead and at least 10 missing.

Rescue teams scaled a three-story pile of rock where houses had been in a Tlalnepantla neighborhood Friday.

They are slowly excavating areas looking for people trapped below.