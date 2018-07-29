Jakarta, Indonesia (AP) — A strong earthquake has struck Indonesia's Lombok island, which is not far from the tourist destination of Bali.

The death toll has risen to 14, with more than 160 injured.

The quake damaged more than 1,000 houses and was felt in nearby Bali, where no damage or casualties were reported.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude 6.4 quake struck at a depth of 7 kilometers (4.4 miles).

An official from Indonesia's Disaster Mitigation Agency says East Lombok district was the hardest hit with 10 deaths, including a Malaysian tourist. He says the number of casualties could increase as data was still being collected from other locations on the island.

He says at least 162 people were injured, including 67 hospitalized with serious injuries.

He says the quake has triggered a large landslide from Mount Rinjani. Authorities are still monitoring its impact.

Indonesia is prone to earthquakes due to its location on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin. In December 2004, a massive magnitude-9.1 earthquake off Sumatra triggered a tsunami that killed 230,000 people in a dozen countries.

