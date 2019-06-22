Perrigo has announced it is voluntarily recalling more than 23,000 containers of baby formula powder because of the "potential presence of metal foreign matter," according to a release from the company.

The nationwide recall is only for one lot of the 35-ounce, 992-gram containers of "Parent’s Choice Advantage Infant Formula Milk-Based Powder with Iron." The powder was sold exclusively at Walmart.

The company said it issued the recall, which covers 23,388 containers, "out of an abundance of caution" after a consumer report.

Consumers who may have purchased the recalled product should look on the bottom of the package for Lot Code C26EVFV and a "use by" date of February 26, 2021.

Perrigo said customers who purchased the product can visit any Walmart store for a refund.

Anyone with questions about the recall can contact Perrigo Consumer Affairs at 866-629-6181.

