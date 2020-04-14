WASHINGTON — Former President Barack Obama is expected to endorse Joe Biden, his former vice president, on Tuesday in the race for the White House, according to multiple media reports.

Obama will make the announcement in a video message, sources familiar with the plan told CNN, CBS and NBC News. The endorsement comes one day after Sen. Bernie Sanders endorsed Biden. Sanders suspended his campaign for the Democratic nomination last week.

Obama's endorsement has been long expected. When Biden first launched his presidential campaign, he asked the former president not to endorse him, saying whoever won the nomination should "do it with their own merit," according to CNBC.

This is a developing story and will be updated.