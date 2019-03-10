Former president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama are celebrating 27 years of marriage.

The couple tweeted out messages to each other on Thursday morning to mark the occasion.

"27 years ago, this guy promised me a life full of adventure. I’d say he’s delivered. Here’s to our next chapter of becoming empty nesters and discovering what’s next—while still feeling the magic that brought us together all those years ago. Happy anniversary, Barack," Michelle Obama tweeted.

The former commander in chief quoted a Beatles song for his post.

"Like the Beatles said: It’s getting better all the time. Thanks, babe, for 27 amazing years!," former president Barack Obama tweeted.

Like most couples, it's become a bit of a tradition for the Obamas to mark their anniversary by sharing special social media posts.

Last year, the former president posted a sentimental message calling Michelle his "favorite person to see the world with." Michelle Obama followed-up with her own tweet, proclaiming how each day she's "reminded of what a treasure you truly are to us all."