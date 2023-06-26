Barbie's Malibu Dreamhouse got a Ken-inspired makeover — and you can rent it on Airbnb

Barbie has handed over the keys to Ken, who added some "much-needed Kenergy" to the house.

MALIBU, Calif. — Just in time for the new Barbie movie, a few lucky fans can live like Barbie and Ken for a night at a real life Malibu dream house.

This Airbnb stay, hosted by Ken himself, promises a "dream come true" at the "life-size toy pink mansion."

The recently-renovated Malibu mansion, with its new hot pink paint job, caught the eye of news helicopters in Los Angeles over the weekend.

Airbnb later confirmed the Barbie Dreamhouse was back — and Ken-ified.

Airbnb held a promotion at the same property in 2019, where guests could stay for $60 a night in honor of Barbie's 60th anniversary.

This time, Barbie has handed over the keys to Ken, according to the Airbnb listing, who added some "much-needed Kenergy" to the house — guitars, "cowboy stuff," and of course, rollerblades.

Guests will be able to raid Ken's closet for "their best beach fit," learn to line dance on the outdoor disco dance floor, catch a tan by the infinity pool and take in stunning ocean views. They'll also head home with a piece of the "Kendom" — their own set of Ken's signature pink-and-yellow Impala skates and surfboard.

There are two free one-night stays available for up to two guests on July 21 and 22. Booking opens at 10 a.m. Pacific (1 p.m. Eastern) on Monday, July 17.

"Barbie," directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, is out in theaters on July 21.