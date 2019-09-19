BEAUMONT, Texas — 12News, the NBC and ABC affiliate in Beaumont, Texas, evacuated their station early Thursday morning due to flooding from Tropical Depression Imelda.

As a result, the station is broadcasting the news from its TEGNA sister station, KHOU 11, out of Houston.

All of the station's employees are safe and they are moving to a backup news station to get back on the air as soon as possible.

Beaumont, a city of just under 120,000 people, is located about 30 miles from the Gulf of Mexico. Authorities said Thursday morning that all service roads are impassable and two local hospitals are inaccessible.

The Beaumont Police Department said on Twitter that 911 has received requests for more than 250 high water rescues and 270 evacuations.

The National Weather Service noted that “torrential flooding rainfall” would be occurring over the next few hours.

"It's bad. Homes that did not flood in Harvey are flooding now," Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick said. During Harvey, Beaumont's only pump station was swamped by floodwaters , leaving residents without water service for more than a week.

