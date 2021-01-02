Biden invites GOP lawmakers to White House virus relief talk

WASHINGTON — WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is inviting to the White House a group of 10 Republican senators who have proposed spending about one-third of what he is seeking in coronavirus aid.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Sunday night that Biden spoke with the leader of the group, Sen. Susan Collins.
The invitation to meet in the coming days came hours after the lawmakers had sent Biden a letter urging him to negotiate rather than try to ram through his $1.9 trillion package solely on Democratic votes.