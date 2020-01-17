WASHINGTON — Defense officials say the Department of Homeland Security has asked the Pentagon to fund the construction of 270 miles of border wall this year as part of a counter-drug effort.
The officials say the request came in Wednesday, and the Pentagon is beginning what will be a two-week assessment to determine what will be approved.
The officials would not provide any cost estimates.
RELATED: Border Patrol issues apology for the "unintentional destruction" of the Friendship Garden
RELATED: Laredo Sector Border Patrol confiscates several marijuana bundles
RELATED: U.S. Border Patrol arrests 14 undocumented immigrants near Marfa, including registered sex offender