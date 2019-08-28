LONDON, UK — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will temporarily shut down Parliament in mid-October, squeezing the time for the opposition to thwart a no-deal Brexit.

In comments on Wednesday, Johnson confirmed earlier reports that he would hold the Queen's Speech — normally a formality that outlines the legislative agenda — on Oct. 14. Since Parliament is normally suspended before the speech, the decision means opposition lawmakers would be unlikely to have enough time to pass laws blocking the U.K.'s exit from the European Union on Oct. 31 without a negotiated deal.

Lawmakers are reacting with fury.

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson says Johnson is embarking on a "dangerous and unacceptable course of action".

She said: "Shutting down Parliament would be an act of cowardice from Boris Johnson."