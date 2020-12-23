Union: Apparent building explosion traps workers in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Two people were trapped in scaffolding Wednesday in Baltimore following an apparent explosion in a high-rise building in Baltimore. That's according to the union representing firefighters in the area.
The Baltimore Firefighters Union IAFF Local 734 tweeted that emergency personnel treated two other people on the ground for burn injuries.
The union said evidence points to an explosion on the 16th floor of the downtown building. Firefighters have been working to rescue the workers trapped in scaffolding.
Dramatic photos from the Baltimore Sun shows a worker stuck on the dangling scaffolding.