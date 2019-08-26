NEWARK, N.J. — The latest on MTV's VMA awards:

8:15 p.m.

Cardi B has picked up the first televised award of the MTV VMAs for best hip-hop video for "Money," but the screams of fans were so loud, she said, "I can't hear myself."

The rapper thanked her music video director, Jora Frantzis, and her glam team for making her look good in the video, including smoothing out her cellulite.

She ended her speech by thanking Jesus repeatedly. Cardi B is nominated for four total awards, including artist of the year.

8:05 p.m.

Taylor Swift has opened the VMAs with a performance of her LGBT anthem "You Need To Calm Down" flanked by colorful dancers, then brought it back to her roots by bringing out her guitar to sing the title track of her new album "Lover."

Swift is tied with Ariana Grande as the most nominated act at Monday's VMAs with 10 each, including video of the year.

The words "Equality Act" were shown over her performance, a reference to her support of the Equality Act legislation that would prevent discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

Taylor Swift performs a medley at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in Newark, N.J. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Matt Sayles/Invision/AP