Food Network star Carl Ruiz died in September at age 44 due to clogged arteries, USA TODAY reported Wednesday.

The official cause of death was atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, according to a statement reportedly received from the Maryland Department of Health.

The Mayo Clinic describes atherosclerosis as the "buildup of fats, cholesterol and other substances in and on your artery walls (plaque), which can restrict blood flow."

Ruiz appeared on multiple episodes of Guy Fieri's Food Network show, "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." He was also a judge on Fieri's cooking competition, "Guy's Grocery Games."

Ruiz was an Institute of Culinary Education graduate and opened a slew of restaurants around the world. La Cubana, his most recent restaurant, opened in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood in June and features the cuisine of his Cuban heritage. The restaurant said it planned to honor Ruiz's memory by establishing a scholarship for aspiring chefs.