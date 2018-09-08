Several furry friends looking for a new home may soon be scavenging for food, too.
The Hendricks County Animal Shelter, located at 250 E. Campus Blvd. in Danville, Indiana, is using #InternationalCatDay to make a second plea for cat and kitten food donations.
The shelter reached out for help on July 24, asking for dry and canned food donations to feed cats and kittens. But it didn't receive anything.
According to a Facebook post on Wednesday, the shelter has almost exhausted its entire food inventory and is in dire need of donations.
The shelter has a wishlist of items that are always welcome, including:
- Dry cat and kitten food
- Dry dog food (without red dye 40)
- Creamy peanut butter
- Bleach
- Germ-X
- All or Era with Oxi-Clean laundry detergent
- Paper towels
- White vinegar
- Orange-scented Clorox disinfecting wipes
- Mr. Clean with Febreze in Meadow Rain scent
- Fabric softener dryer sheets
- Pine Sol Blue in Sparkling Wave scent
- Soft Scrub with bleach
- Scotch Brite sponges
- Scotch Brite heavy duty scour pads
- Equate milk and honey 64-ounce moisturizing hand soap
- Scrubbing Bubbles toilet cleaning gel
- Mr. Clean Magic Eraser
Donations can be dropped off at the shelter from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, plus Friday; noon to 6 p.m. Thursday; and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The shelter is closed on Sunday.
For more information, call the Hendricks County Animal Shelter at (317) 745-9250.
Hendricks County Animal Shelter
Chris Sims is a digital producer at IndyStar. Follow him on Twitter: @ChrisFSims.