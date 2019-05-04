The Centers for Disease Control has launched an investigation into an E. coli outbreak that's sickened more than 70 people across five states in recent weeks.

Eight people have been hospitalized with the outbreak strain of E. coli O103, but there have been no deaths, according to the CDC.

The agency reported Friday that the majority of the cases from this outbreak have been reported in Kentucky and Tennessee.

Kentucky's Cabinet for Health and Family Services said it confirmed 46 cases in its state.

But a handful of illnesses linked to the E. coli outbreak have also been reported in Georgia, Ohio and Virginia.

The CDC described the investigation as "rapidly evolving."

So far, health officials have yet to identify a specific food item, grocery store or restaurant chain that could be the source of the infections. The CDC recommended consumers contact their doctor if they have symptoms of an E. coli infection. While symptoms can vary by person, it often includes severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, vomiting and a fever.

The CDC said the illnesses from this outbreak started on dates ranging from March 2 to March 29 and the people who were infected range in age from just one year old to 74 years old.

While the CDC has yet to identify the source of the outbreak, health officials generally recommend good handwashing technique and cooking meats thoroughly to prevent an E. coli infection.

Number of E. coli outbreak cases by state (Data as of April 5)