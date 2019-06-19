MANOR, Texas — The Manor Police Department is investigating a possible kidnapping that happened late Tuesday night in the 19200 block of Nathan Scott Way in Manor.

The department released a video captured from a Ring doorbell camera that appears to show a woman being taken by a man against her will. According to Manor police, the incident took place 9:25 p.m. Tuesday.

WATCH: Possible kidnapping caught on doorbell camera in Manor



The woman appears to be a white female in her 20s and the man appears to be a white male with unknown age. The woman can be seen in what appears to be a bathrobe, knocking frantically, saying, 'Stop please no no no,' and the man can be heard ordering her to get in the car.

At this time, there is no vehicle description.

The Manor Police department now is calling on community members for assistance in identifying and locating the woman and man in the video.

Anyone with information regarding the possible kidnapping can contact Manor Police Department by calling Travis County Dispatch (after hours) 512-974-0845, Manor Police Department (business hours) 512-272-8177 or email police@cityofmanor.org.

