Anthony Bourdain, a chef, author and host of CNN's award-winning series "Parts Unknown," has died, CNN reported on Friday. He was 61.

In a statement released on Friday morning, CNN said the cause of death was suicide.

"It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain," the network said. "His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."

Bourdain was in France for an upcoming episode of "Parts Unknown" when he was found unresponsive in his hotel room.

If you or a loved one is experiencing depression, emotional distress and/or a suicidal crisis, call The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. It's open 24/7, toll-free.

