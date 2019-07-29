ORANGE BEACH, Ala. — UPDATE: - The Eighth District of the U.S. Coast Guard posted on Twitter at 9:17 a.m. that the Still Rummin had been located.

"The Coast Guard has located an overdue vessel, Still Rummin, that left from Orange Beach, Alabama, at 7:30 a.m., Sunday, to go fishing and was not heard from since," the tweet said.

--- Original Story Below: ---

The U.S. Coast Guard says four people are missing after a fishing vessel that left Orange Beach, Ala. Sunday and did not return later in the day.

A statement from the Coast Guard said Hunter Mccutcheon, Butch Mccutcheon, Cary Miller, and Brent Baker were aboard the 30-foot Still Rummin when it set sail at 7:30 a.m. The four individuals have not been heard from since.

The Still Rummin is described as a 30-foot white Contender with a blue t-top, blue trim and blue bottom paint.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Coast Guard Sector Mobile Command Center at 251-441-5976.