SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Authorities in Puerto Rico have identified a couple they say died when their catamaran caught on fire at a marina in the island’s southwest region.

Police said Wednesday that the victims aboard a 42-foot catamaran named Miss Adventure from New Orleans, Louisiana were Gather and Ginna Tannehill.

They were between 65 and 70 years old and from the U.S. mainland. A hometown was not immediately available.

Authorities said the fire began Tuesday in the kitchen and that Gather Tanehill died from burns and his wife from smoke inhalation.

They said the catamaran was docked at the Puerto Real Marina in Cabo Rojo.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.