Monday brought relief for some Carr Fire evacuees in Redding and Trinity County, while firefighters were eager for more gains battling the erratic blaze.

But it came against the sobering backdrop that the inferno, now burning more than 162 square miles and destroying more than 1,100 structures, is the most destructive fire in Shasta County history.

That distinction used to be held by the Jones Fire in 1999, according to a list released in January of the "Top 20 Most Destructive California Wildfires" by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

That fire leveled 954 structures and burned 26,200 acres in the Bella Vista and Palo Cedro areas and had been the ninth most destructive fire in California.

Cal Fire officials said they were “looking for small victories” Monday as the fire’s containment rose to 23 percent, an improvement from 17 percent Sunday night.

“The good news today is we're up to 20 percent containment,” said Rick Young of the National Parks Service. That was before Cal Fire announced Monday evening containment was at 23 percent.

Officials have said Whiskeytown National Recreation Area will be closed “for a significant amount of time” due to the fire's devastation.

The fire's size was estimated at 103,722 acres Monday evening, an increase of 4,998 acres from the assessment earlier in the day.

Carr Fire incident commander Bret Gouvea, speaking Monday afternoon at the Redding Civic Auditorium, sought to reassure the community.

"We're starting to feel good about where we're going," he said.

He said air tankers are flying when the air is clear, but smoky skies have limited the missions. Fourteen helicopters planned to drop water on the fire Monday.

"As you know, this is a monster of a fire we're dealing with," Gouvea said.

He added: "We're going to see this through to the end."

