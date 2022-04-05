Comedian Dave Chappelle attacked on stage during Netflix comedy festival

Video supposedly of the incident shows a person lunging at Chapelle while the comedian was on stage at the Hollywood Bowl.

WASHINGTON — Comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked by a member of the audience during a stand-up set he was performing for a Netflix comedy festival, according to reports and video supposedly taken of the altercation.

Chappelle was at the venue for a show as part of the "Netflix is A Joke" comedy festival put on by the streaming platform when the person made his way onto the stage.

Chappelle was attacked as he was wrapping up a routine in which he talked about how comedians have to worry more about their personal security in the wake of this year's Academy Awards ceremony where the Oscar-winning actor slapped Rock on live television in reaction to a joke about his wife.

“The comedian had literally just said he now has more security because of all the uproar from his jokes about the Trans community,” tweeted Buzzfeed News reporter Brianna Sacks, who attended the show. She tweeted that “while the attacker was getting beat up,” Chappelle "made a joke about him probably being a Trans man.”

Video from inside the Hollywood Bowl is limited because phones were confiscated prior to attendees getting to their seats. But one video posted to Twitter, shows one man slamming into another's torso while the victim spoke into a microphone. An audible pop can be heard from the mic as the hit connects. It's unclear if the man in the video is Chappelle because of the quality of the video.

Fans posted online that the attacker was removed by security shortly after — possibly with help from comedian Jamie Foxx. Security guards chased and overpowered the attacker, and Chappelle was able to continue his performance while the man was taken away in an ambulance.

Deadline reported that Foxx apparently rushed onto the stage to help apprehend the man who slammed into Chappelle.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to several outlets that they responded to a call at the Bowl around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday and took a man into custody.

"Whenever you’re in trouble, Jamie Foxx will show up in a sheriff’s hat,” Chappelle quipped after the struggle, according to video reviewed by Deadline.

“I thought that was part of the show,” Foxx can be heard responding.

According to Forbes, the unnamed attacker was hospitalized with minor injuries. He reportedly had a fake gun with a real knife blade inside of it.

Chris Rock, another comedian who has made headlines in recent weeks for being attacked while on stage at the Oscars, asked jokingly during his set afterward whether the attacker was Will Smith.