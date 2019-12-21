WASHINGTON — "This is the worst fire fatality that we've had in the city of Las Vegas since the inception of the fire department." Those are the words of Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski, speaking to reporters Saturday after a deadly fire in the city's downtown area.

The fire started on the first floor of the Alpine Motel Apartments in downtown Las Vegas, Nevada leaving 6 people dead and 13 others injured. Szymanski told reporters that between 30-35 others have now been displaced.

Firefighters found one of the dead on a sidewalk away from the building, after apparently trying to escape when the person was "overcome," according to firefighters. Visibility in the building at one point during the fire would have been at zero, Szymanski told reporters at a press conference. The Las Vegas Fire Department estimates the damage caused at about $475,000.





KTNV reports that after the MGM Grand fire in 1980 that killed 80 people, this fire could be the deadliest fire in the history of Las Vegas and Clark County.

