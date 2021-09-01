x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Nation World

Democratic wins could strengthen Biden's legislative push

Those worries eased this past week when Democrats swept two Senate runoffs in Georgia, giving Democrats control of Congress.
Credit: AP
President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, to announce key administration posts. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON — WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in November was tempered by concerns that he'd face Republican opposition in the Senate that could stymie him at every turn.

Those worries eased this past week when Democrats swept two Senate runoffs in Georgia, giving Democrats control of Congress and the White House for the first time since 2011. 

And the bipartisan outrage over the violent insurrection at the Capitol by pro-Donald Trump supporters could, at least for a moment, ease the partisan tensions that have paralyzed the legislative process for years.

But major legislation still probably won't advance without at least some Republican support, and Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell has shown skill in keeping his party united against Democratic priorities.

RELATED: Pope Francis 'astonished' by mob attack on US Capitol

RELATED: Here's who has been federally charged in the US Capitol riots
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Dec 16, 2020