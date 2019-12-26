DES MOINES, Iowa — The woman involved in a racially-motivated hit-and-run in Clive earlier this month ran over a second child in the same day and almost hit another, according to Des Moines police.

Just before 5 p.m. on Dec. 9, police say 42-year-old Nicole Franklin purposely hit a 14-year-old girl in Clive because she was, in Franklin’s words, “a Mexican.”

Now, Franklin is charged in a second hit-and-run that took place about an hour before.

Des Moines police responded to a hit-and-run call at 6009 Creston Ave. around just before 4 p.m. on the 9th. When they arrived, they found that a 12-year-old boy had been walking on the sidewalk within the apartment complex located there when an SUV accelerated, mounted the curb and struck him and nearly hitting another before driving off. The boy’s injuries were minor.

Not even two hours later, Franklin was arrested in a gas station following a conflict with the clerk. She had been throwing things and yelling racial slurs at the clerk, as well as some African American men within the store. Franklin later admitted that she had smoked meth within the five hours before her arrest.

After that incident, she was brought in on charges of assault in violation of individual rights, theft and public intoxication. The assault charge was later filed as a hate crime.

Franklin now faces two charges of attempted murder, a hate crime charge on top of assault in violation of individual rights, fifth-degree theft and public intoxication. She is currently being held in the Polk Co. Jail on a $1 million bond.

The hit-and-run on the 12-year-old boy is still being investigated. Local 5 will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

