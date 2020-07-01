SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Three earthquakes rocked Puerto Rico Tuesday morning.

The first hit around 3:24 a.m. and had a magnitude of 6.4. The second happened 10 minutes later with a magnitude of 5.6.

The most recent happened around 6:20 a.m. and had a magnitude of 5.8.

CBS News This morning reporter David Begnaud posted on Twitter that there is minor damage to the two largest government-owned power plants on the island.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the first two quakes hit offshore of the island and the third hit on land near the southwest coast in Guayanilla.

Power is down across the island, according to the power authority.

On Monday, a soaring stone arch collapsed into the sea when a 5.8 magnitude earthquake shook Puerto Rico. That quake also triggered small landslides, caused power outages and cracked and jolted some homes and buildings.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

An earthquake also hit the island on Monday.

