Emergency alert test: Why your phone may not have gotten the alarm

Federal law requires the National Wireless Emergency Alerts system be tested at least once every three years.

WASHINGTON — If you have a cellphone, the message "THIS IS A TEST" likely flashed across your screen on Wednesday at approximately 2:20 p.m. Eastern (or closer to 2:18 p.m. Eastern) as part of the federal government's test of its emergency alert system.

But what if you didn't get that test on your cellphone?

According to FEMA, there are a number of reasons why you may not have received the national test. This includes your phone not being a Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) -compatible mobile device. While most newer phones are compatible, some older devices are not.

Another reason you may not have gotten the alert was that your phone was off at the time, on airplane mode or not within the range of an active cell tower at the time.

The test is being conducted over a 30-minute window starting around 2:20 p.m., although mobile phone owners would only get the message once. So if your phone is turned off at 2:20 p.m. and then turned on in the next 30 minutes, the message will appear when the phone is turned back on. If you turn your phones on after the 30 minutes have expired, you won't get the message.

Ahead of Wednesday's test, people suggested turning off phones to avoid disturbing students and teachers in classrooms or children during naptimes at day care. At the White House, messages taped to chairs in the press briefing room asked members of the media to turn off their cellphones.