Multiple brands of products that include hard-boiled eggs are under nationwide recall following an alert last week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about a deadly outbreak of listeria. At least seven people in five states have gotten sick, including one who died in Texas.

The eggs from Almark Foods of Gainesville, Ga., were sent to foodservice operators nationwide. Almark says it has temporarily suspended all production at its Gainesville plant.

Trader Joe's announced Monday it is recalling its brand name Egg Salad in 6-ounce cups and its brand name Old Fashioned Potato Salada in 20-ounce trays. They have use-by dates up to and including Dec. 27, 2019. More information on the Trader Joe's recalls, including photos of the products, can be found at this link.

Almark Foods has announced a recall of 76 items distributed nationwide, which you can see the full list of at this link. They were sold under multiple brand names including 7 Select, Almark Foods, Best Choice, CMI, Dairy Fresh, Deb-El, Egglands Best, Everyday Essentials, Farmers Hen House, Food Club, Fresh Thyme, Giant Eagle, Great Day, Great Value, Inspired Organics, Kirkland Signature, Kroger, LIDL, Lucerne, Members Mark, Naturally Better, Nellie's, O Organics, Peckish, Pete & Gerry's, Rainbow Farms, Rembrandt Foods, ShopRite, Simple Truth Organics, Sunshine, Vital Farms, and Wild Harvest.

The Almark recall includes all product packaged for the retail market manufactured at its Gainesville plant that remains within shelf life. This includes product with “Best If Used By” dates up through March 2, 2020.

That was an expansion of a recall announced last week by Almark Foods which included another 10 products under the brand names Almark Foods, Egggs Select, Nic's Peeled Pearls, Rainbow Farms, and Sutherland's Food Service. Details on those products can be found at this link. These were distributed to food servide companies in 11 states and sold primarily to further processing plants and restaurant chain suppliers.

Consumers with any of the recalled products are urged to throw them away or return them to the store.

This alert does not affect eggs you bought at the store and then hard-boiled at home on your own. It only affects store-bought hard-boiled eggs and products that contain them.

As an extra precaution, people who are at higher risk for Listeria infection, such as pregnant women, newborns, adults 65 and older, and people with weakened immune systems, are urged to throw away any store-bought hard-boiled eggs or products containing hard-boiled eggs. Throw them away regardless of where you bought them or their use-by date.

Wash and sanitze any surfaces where they were stored, including in the refrigerator or freezer.

Consumers are also urged to ask restaurants if they know where their hard-boiled eggs come from. If the restaurant doesn't know, don't eat it. Again, if the restaurant is hard-boiling the eggs on their own, then those eggs are not involved in this alert.

The CDC says people on dialysis are 50 times more likely to get a Listeria infection. People with cancer and pregnant women are 10 tomes more likely and adults 65 and older are four times more likely.