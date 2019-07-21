SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Embattled Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló says he will not seek re-election but won't resign. He has also stepped down as the head of his party.

Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello speaks during a press conference in La Fortaleza's Tea Room, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Rossello summoned the press a few hours after a riot took place near the executive mansion, where protesters demanded Rossello step down after a leak of profanity-laced and at times misogynistic online chat with nine other male members of his administration. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)

AP

This is a breaking news story, it will be updated.

RELATED: Local Puerto Ricans join calls for governor to resign

RELATED: Besieged Puerto Rico governor goes quiet amid protests

RELATED: Puerto Ricans in Houston uneasy as protests erupt on island