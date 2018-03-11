ESPN issued an apology Saturday after political commentator James Carville alleged on College GameDay there was a conspiracy by the SEC to help Alabama.

Carville, an LSU alum, was asked about the first-half suspension for Tigers linebacker Devin White, who was ejected for targeting in the second half of his team's previous game against Mississippi State.

The controversial call left the home team without one of its top players against No. 1 Alabama for the first 30 minutes.

Carville, who was wearing a shirt referencing SEC commissioner Greg Sankey, offered this:

"Tennessee’s best defensive player couldn’t play against Alabama because of the SEC, Missouri’s best defensive player couldn’t play against Alabama because the SEC kicked him out," Carville said. "A&M’s best defensive player couldn’t play against Alabama because he was taken out.

"And now, the best defensive player in the conference is not going to play the first half for nothing, he did nothing wrong."

The theory floated by Carville was not new. He raised the issue immediately after the targeting penalty two weeks ago in a story he wrote for the Baton Rouge Advocate.

ESPN's response to the comments Saturday came a few hours later from host Chris Cotter:

“We have an apology to make on behalf of ESPN. While appearing as a guest on College GameDay earlier today James Carville offered his thoughts on SEC commissioner Greg Sankey. As we regularly demonstrate here on ESPN, diverse opinions are encouraged. However, his actions were over the top, and we would like to apologize to Commissioner Sankey for them.”

