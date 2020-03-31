ESPN has announced it will move up the release date of the highly anticipated documentary on Michael Jordan from June to April.

"The Last Dance" will begin airing April 19. The 10-part series will follow Jordan and the Chicago Bulls through their final championship run in 1997-98, where Jordan won his sixth championship.

The announcement was made amid the coronavirus pandemic that has majorly altered the sports scene, with many events canceled or postponed. The NBA season is one of the major sports impacted, with no news on when games will be able to resume. Fans have been asking for more sports programming as they self quarantine.

Episodes of "The Last Dance" will air every Sunday. According to ESPN, the episodes will be available on Netflix for those living outside of the U.S.

The documentary features interviews from Jordan himself as well as dozens of celebrities and former NBA players.The trailer released on Christmas Eve of 2019 featured appearances by coach Phil Jackson, Barack Obama, Kobe Bryant, Scottie Pippen, Charles Barkley and Justin Timberlake.

